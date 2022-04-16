ACT Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

ACT Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gritstone bio worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,560,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,282,000 after acquiring an additional 319,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 208,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 173,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 19,648.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 95,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gritstone bio stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. 658,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,100. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.36. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Gritstone bio from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

