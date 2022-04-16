ACT Capital Management LLC Buys 22,500 Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

ACT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of cbdMD worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YCBD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 2,719.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 130,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 6,360.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.71. 295,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,876. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.47. cbdMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

cbdMD ( NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 79.95%.

About cbdMD (Get Rating)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

