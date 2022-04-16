ACT Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 115,000 ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 115,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000. ADTRAN accounts for about 1.9% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ACT Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ADTRAN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,350,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,855,000 after buying an additional 49,478 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,300,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,701,000 after buying an additional 237,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth about $15,246,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth about $6,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADTRAN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 232,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,326. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $878.21 million, a P/E ratio of -98.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $154.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

