Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Shares of ACCD opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Accolade has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $55.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 337,914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Accolade by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,770,000 after buying an additional 595,012 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

