Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,214. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75.

Get Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.