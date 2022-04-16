Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s (ASLI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:ASLI opened at GBX 110.20 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 110.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £454.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 12-month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 130 ($1.69). The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a GBX 1.21 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

In other Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income news, insider John A. N. Heawood bought 10,000 shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,334.12).

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

