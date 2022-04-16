AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $140.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.40.

ABBV opened at $162.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.03. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after purchasing an additional 324,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

