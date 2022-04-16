$97.82 Million in Sales Expected for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) to post sales of $97.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.39 million and the highest is $99.25 million. Urban Edge Properties posted sales of $94.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will report full-year sales of $398.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.07 million to $400.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $421.79 million, with estimates ranging from $413.72 million to $429.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Edge Properties.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

UE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

UE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 440,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

