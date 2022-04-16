$905.29 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) to announce $905.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $900.90 million to $909.90 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $842.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $118.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $122.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

