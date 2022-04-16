$9.42 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) to report $9.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.42 million and the highest is $13.82 million. Affimed posted sales of $14.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $39.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.57 million to $68.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $50.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $96.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Affimed stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

