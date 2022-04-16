8PAY Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, 8PAY has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $1.71 million and $138,257.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.41 or 0.07482966 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,434.83 or 0.99812523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00041348 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

