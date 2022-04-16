8PAY (8PAY) Price Up 10.9% This Week

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $162,792.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 8PAY has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.84 or 0.07502887 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,225.66 or 0.99743727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00050734 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

