802 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $7.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $461.16. 347,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.92. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.54 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

