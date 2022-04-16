$691.77 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLDGet Rating) to post sales of $691.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $678.00 million to $705.00 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $634.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $56,219,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 133,055 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000.

COLD stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. 833,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,865. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -233.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

