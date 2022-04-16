6,447 Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 637,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in FirstCash by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $74.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.88. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

