$63.89 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) will post $63.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.97 billion and the highest is $64.71 billion. McKesson reported sales of $59.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $261.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.84 billion to $262.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $247.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $230.65 billion to $256.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.38.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 841,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,600,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK traded down $2.37 on Monday, reaching $323.25. 969,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,668. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.71. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $329.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

