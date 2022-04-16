560 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 5,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

NYSE OKE remained flat at $$71.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,275. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

