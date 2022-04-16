$56.98 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) will report sales of $56.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.99 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $39.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $281.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.08 million to $326.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $443.30 million, with estimates ranging from $308.50 million to $698.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.22). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBT. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $35.44. 655,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 9.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,540,000. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 461,580 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,196,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 410,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

