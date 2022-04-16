5,174 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,174 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.68.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,221. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.18. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.79 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

