5,084 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,084 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

