4D pharma (LON:DDDD) Trading 13.2% Higher

4D pharma plc (LON:DDDD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49.30 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.45 ($0.63). 5,469,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 3,387,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.80 ($0.56).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of £87.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.25.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

