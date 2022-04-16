$46.63 Million in Sales Expected for ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) will post $46.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year sales of $213.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.50 million to $214.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $269.25 million, with estimates ranging from $263.30 million to $273.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

ForgeRock stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.27. 529,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $2,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $4,088,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $3,585,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,607,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

