4,310 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,240,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,860,308. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $300.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

