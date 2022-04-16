$4.84 EPS Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.22. Diamondback Energy reported earnings of $2.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $22.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $30.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $20.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.02 to $31.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FANG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.28.

FANG stock opened at $138.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

