3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,822 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of 3M by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after buying an additional 574,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $92,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus cut their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

MMM stock opened at $147.38 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average is $167.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.