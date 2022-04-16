3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $27,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

3M stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $147.38. 2,331,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,867. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.