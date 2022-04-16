37,713 Shares in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Acquired by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Fountainhead AM LLC owned about 0.13% of ACE Convergence Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 79,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 404,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 131,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACEV remained flat at $$10.07 during trading on Friday. 31,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,362. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sectors.

