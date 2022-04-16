$376.28 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) will report $376.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $382.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $362.60 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $355.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

NYSE:ESS traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $345.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,404. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.91 and a 200-day moving average of $338.04. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $278.30 and a 12 month high of $359.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.18%.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,012,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after purchasing an additional 224,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,979,000 after acquiring an additional 125,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

