$309.75 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) will report $309.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $304.00 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $545.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

OPK stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in OPKO Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OPKO Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 124,720 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in OPKO Health by 97.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

