$3.70 EPS Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.07 and the lowest is $3.35. Travelers Companies reported earnings of $2.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $13.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $15.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $18.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.36.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,500,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $184.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

