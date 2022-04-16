$3.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.64 and the highest is $3.76. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $15.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.11 to $16.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $7.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $461.16. 347,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.92. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $417.54 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

