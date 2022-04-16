$259.59 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) to post $259.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.24 million and the lowest is $254.34 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $225.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $987.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $982.53 million to $991.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAE traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 349,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,063. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $119.53.

About Haemonetics (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.