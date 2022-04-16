21,430 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,430 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,000. Adobe accounts for about 2.7% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $11.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $420.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $451.85 and its 200 day moving average is $545.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $198.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.