$212.28 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) will post $212.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.55 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $179.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ROAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,407,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,272,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Construction Partners by 1,324.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 321,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Construction Partners by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 197,707 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.84. 240,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

