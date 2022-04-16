21,141 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,908,000 after purchasing an additional 114,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Organon & Co. by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,652 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,678 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,508,000 after purchasing an additional 114,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in Organon & Co. by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,867,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,013,000 after purchasing an additional 414,824 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

