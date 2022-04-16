$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $11.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $12.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,657,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,354,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 43.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after purchasing an additional 911,753 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,053,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.73. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

