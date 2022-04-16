$2.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $9.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,742. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 193.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 359,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 236,762 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

