170,770 Shares in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,448.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.01%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.