$131.13 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $131.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.04 million and the highest is $138.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $112.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $592.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.70 million to $602.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $711.69 million, with estimates ranging from $676.80 million to $740.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.58. 427,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,068. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.33 and a 200 day moving average of $163.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.