$13.40 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) will announce $13.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $13.80 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $11.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $58.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $59.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $65.68 million, with estimates ranging from $64.90 million to $66.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

IRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

IRIDEX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. 16,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

