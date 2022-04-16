$120.20 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) to report $120.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. Nautilus posted sales of $206.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $590.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $592.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $491.63 million, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLS. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 609,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,238. The company has a market capitalization of $123.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Signify Wealth purchased a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.