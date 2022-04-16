$115.07 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) to post $115.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.80 million and the lowest is $113.70 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $111.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $474.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.60 million to $475.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $504.50 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $510.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $22.19. 208,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

