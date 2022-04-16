$11.72 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) will report $11.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.29 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $15.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $45.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.46 billion to $47.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $48.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.52 billion to $53.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.84.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $321.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,460,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.66 and a 200-day moving average of $370.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $308.20 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.