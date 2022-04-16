10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $131.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248 in the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of TXG opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.77 and a beta of 1.68. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $208.99.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About 10x Genomics (Get Rating)
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.