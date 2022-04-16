10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $131.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248 in the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXG opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.77 and a beta of 1.68. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

