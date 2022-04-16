10,624 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CSX by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,640 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in CSX by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 105,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in CSX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,328,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,502,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $35.06. 12,727,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,369,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

