10,000 Shares in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of TNA opened at $56.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $49.22 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.