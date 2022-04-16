$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) will announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,796. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. H&R Block has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $27.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

H&R Block Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.