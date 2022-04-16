$1.86 EPS Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $1.91. Honeywell International reported earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

Shares of HON traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,275,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.