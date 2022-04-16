-$1.85 EPS Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.03). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.61) to ($6.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($7.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.96) to ($5.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after purchasing an additional 599,992 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 324,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 256,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $6,760,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 167,687 shares during the last quarter.

AGIO stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

