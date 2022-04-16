$1.70 EPS Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.79. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $7.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

HZO stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.22. 555,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,847. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.73. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $70.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 453.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 25.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 121.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

